Quaker Hill - Dale W. Matthews, 82, of Quaker Hill, died unexpectedly, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, following a brief illness.
Born in West Pittston, Pa., he was the son of the late Chester and Marjorie (Dale) Matthews; he lived in Quaker Hill since 1969. He was also predeceased by a sister, Lillian and her husband Stanley Hanczyc.
He was the loving husband of almost 40 years to Vivian E. (Coombe) Matthews.
Dale was employed with SNET. He began his career as a lineman, and eventually held the position of support services supervisor when he retired in 1991.
He was a lifetime member (Mason) of Oxoboxo Masonic Lodge #116 Uncasville, a lifetime member of the Groton Elks Lodge #2163 and and a lifetime member of the Quaker Hill Fire Department.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his two children, Linda M. Anderson and her husband, Tom, of South Kingstown, R.I. and Dale W. Matthews Jr. and his wife, Christa, of Quaker Hill; six grandchildren, Robert and Joshua Penfield, Kyle, Cody and Kelsey Matthews and Becky Sicignano; nine great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Thomas Harris and his wife, Dawn, of Canton; sisters-in-law, Mary and her husband, George Davis, of Hummelstown, Pa., the late Jacqueline Coombe of Mystic, Patricia, widow of Gene Coombe, of Mystic, and Elizabeth, widow of David Coombe, of New Bern, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 in Mystic. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Following the service, burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Published in The Day on Nov. 3, 2019