Pawcatuck - On Oct. 12, 2020, Dan Edward Blackstone, 93, adventurer, explorer, photographer, poet, sailor, flyer, hiker, good Samaritan, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and friend, put on his knapsack and hiked off into the great unknown.



Courageous in spirit, disciplined and bold, he brought excitement to life and learning. At 17, Dan proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served as an aerial photographer at the end of World War II. Photography remained a passion for Dan; and he documented his travels in 50 States and 34 countries of people, landscape, art, architecture and especially, designs in clouds and geological formations through the camera lens. The narrated family slide shows soon received community audiences in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, churches, libraries and art shows.



Throughout his life, Dan shared his joy of observing beauty and wonder in the natural world while hiking in the great outdoors with his children and grandchildren, and his many students at Norwich Free Academy from 1957 to 1989. With a master's degree in biological sciences, he taught earth science, marine biology, zoology and math, and also taught Drivers Ed. His community services during his teaching years were: Civil Air Patrol CAPRI, Camp Wightman counselor, Wequetequock volunteer firefighter, survival instructor, fencing coach for the YMCA and NFA, their first women's varsity sport, and Wood Badge BSA leader.



Since retirement from high school teaching, Dan got licensed to pursue several other careers. He became a real estate agent for income, but gave away the profits, and author for preserving history and telling a story. He was a regular "Aesop" with his nightly bedtime stories, which offered revised renditions of our escapades that day, delivered through characters Jumpy the Deer, Tamias Striatus and Briar Rabbit with a moral to the tales. His duties as justice of the peace, notary public, driver and EMT for Stonington Volunteer Ambulance Corps and docent at Slater Museum, Norwich, were provided as a service. Dan instilled a desire to be your best, and strive for the unreachable curiosity to see what lies around the corner or the top of the hill, and to help those in need.



Dan is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Barbara Aiello Blackstone; son David (wife Maria); daughters, Dara B. Hayashi (Shigeru deceased) and Beth B. Sardelli (Matthew); seven grandchildren: Nicolette, Arielle and Declan Blackstone, Victoria (husband Connor), Andrew and Christian and Tia Sardelli; sister Deborah North; and 17 nieces and nephews and their children, who also call him "uncle Dan."



There will be no service or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Slater Museum, Norwich Free Academy, 108 Crescent Street, Norwich, CT 06360.



