Groton - Dana C. Gerry, 78, of Groton, died May 6, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



He was born in Portland, Maine June 5, 1940, the son of Dana C. Gerry and Florence E. Latham Gerry. He was retired from the Electric Boat Company in Groton where he had been employed for 49 years. He loved car racing and was frequently at the Waterford Speed Bowl.



He is survived by two brothers, Jon Gerry of Salem, Neal Gerry of Canterbury; three sisters, Helen Gerry of Clear Lake, Calif., Janice Gerry of Waterford, and June DiMella of Preston. He has several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Dana's Life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, at Langley's Restaurant at the Great Neck Country Club in Waterford.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the March of Dimes.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.