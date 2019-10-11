|
Waterford - Dana Paul Award, 54, of Waterford died Oct. 9, 2019, 11 months after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.
He was born at the Groton Submarine Base hospital March 24, 1965, to Frances T. Award (Sullivan) of Groton and David P. Award of Old Town, Fla.
He worked for 29 years at Electric Boat in several disciplines and most recently in IT. He always tried to connect the right people to solve problems and find better ways to get the work done. He did his best to support the development and career goals of individuals in his group.
He loved sports and excelled at many – ski racing in NASTAR, ASRA, Masters and corporate leagues, running corporate races and marathons, and several IronMan triathlon finishes in Lake Placid, Mont Tremblant and Maryland. He continued training throughout his cancer treatments for as long as he could. Over the past several years he learned to kite surf on annual visits to St. Martin. He enjoyed hiking, especially on Mt. Katahdin in Baxter State Park, Maine.
He was always there for his friends and family, helping with projects big and small, moving, building, fixing stuff. He spent much of the last 15 years renovating his own house, making it a beautiful and unique home.
He had a strong commitment to his community and always stood up for what he believed was right. He coached Little League baseball, volunteered as a commissioner on the Waterford Planning and Zoning Board, was President of the Electric Boat Athletic Club ski club and led many memorable ski trips to resorts in North America and Europe.
He is survived by his parents; two brothers, David Award married to Jane Lassell, and Donald Award; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews; and his wife of 18 years, Pamela Award (Gauthier).
Donations in Dana's memory may be made to St. Elizabeth's Basic School. Please send them to: C. P. Father Jack Douglas, Immaculate Conception Parish, 86-45 Edgerton Blvd., Jamaica, NY. 11432
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton, followed by a gathering from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Langley's in Waterford.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2019