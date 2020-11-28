1/1
Daniel J. Briotti
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Old Saybrook - Daniel J. Briotti, 74, of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. His best friend and wife of 35 years, Kathleen, and his sons were by his side. He was born April 23, 1946, in Waterbury, to the late Daniel and Jane Briotti.

Daniel was retired from East Lyme High School after teaching for 37 years, where he also coached girls basketball in addition to many youth basketball programs in the shoreline area.

He will be remembered fondly for his love of his family, including his Buzzard family, and adoration of Bob Dylan, basketball and pie. Ever on the go, he was always working on his next project or planning his next adventure to try something new.

In addition to his wife, Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his children, Daniel John (Emilie) of Richmond, Va. and Dylan (Stacy) of Old Saybrook; grandson Daniel Tate; siblings, Anita (Daniel) Salcito, Christine (Charles) Wujcik and Stephen (Joan) Briotti; and many other extended family and friends.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours at this time. However, a memorial celebration will take place at a later date. Shoreline Cremation is in charge of arrangements, tel. (888) 429-5484. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved