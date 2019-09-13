Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 443-8355
Daniel T. Drea


1961 - 2019
Daniel T. Drea Obituary
Jewett City - Daniel T. Drea, 58, of Jewett City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Backus Hospital, Norwich.

Daniel was born Sept. 3, 1961, in New London to Edward and Louella Drea. He was the beloved husband of Karen "Danielle" Drea.

Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic, CT 06357.

A memorial service at 7 p.m. will follow immediately in the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Sept. 13, 2019
