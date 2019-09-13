|
|
|
Jewett City - Daniel T. Drea, 58, of Jewett City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Backus Hospital, Norwich.
Daniel was born Sept. 3, 1961, in New London to Edward and Louella Drea. He was the beloved husband of Karen "Danielle" Drea.
Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic, CT 06357.
A memorial service at 7 p.m. will follow immediately in the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Sept. 13, 2019