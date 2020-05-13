Springfield, Mass. ­­- Danny L. Di Rocco,71, passed away May 11, 2020, at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Mass. after a long battle with heart problems and kidney failure, Danny, the youngest son of Albert J. and Helen Di Rocco, was born at L + M Hospital in New London July 1, 1948.



Danny attended Saint Bernard High School in New London. He was a member the Football team that has the best four year record of any class, going 6-2-0, 8-0-0, 7-1-2, 8-2-0. which included the schools only undefeated season. Under the leadership of coach Pete Ploude, Danny and his team mate Joe Maryeski, as seniors, were named to the All State football team, Danny attended the University of Vermont on a football scholarship. After graduating managed a Burger King and owned a Carvel Ice Cream store before going back to school and became a psychiatric nurse, retiring after more than 25 years. Danny was married to Nancy Tysienski of Holyoke, Mass., they had three sons.



Danny was predeceased by his parents, Albert J. Di Rocco and Helen Di Rocco; and his sisters, Louise (Toots) Menegus, Jane Maynard; and brothers-in-law George Menegus, Leon Maynard and John Appleby; sister-in-law Marita K. Di Rocco. He is survived by his sons, Kevin, Peter and Timmy; his wife Marni; two granddaughters, Ashley and Bethany Di Rocco; and his ex Nancy. Also by sister Marie Appleby; and brothers, Albert J. Di Rocco Jr. and Anthony L. Di Rocco; along with many nephews and nieces.



Funeral arrangements will be private and we ask those who knew Danny to offer a prayer asking the Lord to take Danny to Himself, to join his mom, dad and sisters.



