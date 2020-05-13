Danny L. Di Rocco
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Springfield, Mass. ­­- Danny L. Di Rocco,71, passed away May 11, 2020, at Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Mass. after a long battle with heart problems and kidney failure, Danny, the youngest son of Albert J. and Helen Di Rocco, was born at L + M Hospital in New London July 1, 1948.

Danny attended Saint Bernard High School in New London. He was a member the Football team that has the best four year record of any class, going 6-2-0, 8-0-0, 7-1-2, 8-2-0. which included the schools only undefeated season. Under the leadership of coach Pete Ploude, Danny and his team mate Joe Maryeski, as seniors, were named to the All State football team, Danny attended the University of Vermont on a football scholarship. After graduating managed a Burger King and owned a Carvel Ice Cream store before going back to school and became a psychiatric nurse, retiring after more than 25 years. Danny was married to Nancy Tysienski of Holyoke, Mass., they had three sons.

Danny was predeceased by his parents, Albert J. Di Rocco and Helen Di Rocco; and his sisters, Louise (Toots) Menegus, Jane Maynard; and brothers-in-law George Menegus, Leon Maynard and John Appleby; sister-in-law Marita K. Di Rocco. He is survived by his sons, Kevin, Peter and Timmy; his wife Marni; two granddaughters, Ashley and Bethany Di Rocco; and his ex Nancy. Also by sister Marie Appleby; and brothers, Albert J. Di Rocco Jr. and Anthony L. Di Rocco; along with many nephews and nieces.

Funeral arrangements will be private and we ask those who knew Danny to offer a prayer asking the Lord to take Danny to Himself, to join his mom, dad and sisters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved