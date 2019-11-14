|
Old Lyme - Daphne Rand Babcock, passed away Nov. 11, 2019. Born in Lyme, the last of a family of eight born in a two-room shack. She married James D. Babcock who predeceased her. Together they had one daughter Christy Lynn Babcock, who gave them a granddaughter, Madison Olivia Babcock.
Daphne was a Matriarch to a large family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Daphne was a sister to Lottie Clemens, Susan Suits, Gertrude Rutty, Florence Kelsey and Joseph Rand who deceased her. Two bothers remain Nelson Rand and Russell Rand also, so many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Daphne leaves behind so many friends, oh so many friends. She touched so many people's hearts in a special way. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16, with a service following at Fulton Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme.
Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes and directions.
Published in The Day on Nov. 14, 2019