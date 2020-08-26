1/
Daphne Harding Dahlke
1918 - 2020
Lyme - Daphne Harding Dahlke was born Feb. 10, 1918, to Ray and Helen Jewett Harding of Lyme. She grew up on the family farm on Bill Hill Road, attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Pratt High School in Essex.

After high school she went to work at Sage Allen department store in Hartford. In 1943 she joined the Marines where she said that she "fought the Battle of Market Street" in San Francisco where she was stationed. Her job was in the paymaster department. Right after World War II she met her future husband, Gerald O. Dahlke, at a New Year's Eve party in Carmel, Calif. They were married outside at the Harding family farm, the service being interrupted by a thunderstorm.

For a time they lived in Appleton, Wis. and then moved to Wethersfield where they raised their three children. After Diane, Chip and Tom were grown, Daphne and Jerry went to live in Lyme, just down the road from Ashlawn Farm, where Daphne spent her childhood.

The last years of her life were lived at the Stoneridge Senior Living Community in Mystic. Daphne died peacefully Aug. 24, at the Avalon Health Care Center in Stoneridge. Her death occurred on what would have been her husband's 100th birthday.

Daphne was devoted to her family. She was known as an excellent cook and for her lovely gardens. The family always had pets. Daphne was especially attached to her corgi, Sam.

She was predeceased by her parents; siblings; her husband Jerry; son Glenn "Chip" Dahlke; Tom's wife, Cynthia Mackensie; and Diane's husband, Dale Denno. Her survivors are daughter Diane Dahlke; son Tom Dahlke; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Avalon Health Center at Stoneridge for their good and loving care.

Published in The Day on Aug. 26, 2020.
