Westbrook - Daphne Johnson Doane, 96, passed away peacefully May 24, 2020. She was born in Essex where she spent her early years until she met the love of her life, John W. Doane Jr. She spent the rest of her life in Westbrook where they had built a home on family land. Her pride and joy was her only son John W. Doane lll.
She was predeceased by her only sibling Muriel Pelton; her loving husband; and her son. She is survived by two granddaughters, Jacqueline Lianos of Westbrook and Cynthia Doane of Arizona; and three great-grandchildren, Adonia Doane-Lianos of Maryland, Dylan Doane-Lianos and Cassandra Doane-Lianos of Westbrook.
Daphne was a devoted wife for 72 years, supported John in his volunteer work in town, traveled with him while he was an Elk member, was a loving mother who passed on her love of flying to her son John lll. A source of her happiness was getting to watch her great grandchildren grow up in the town she loved and be a giant part of their lives. Daphne was a dear soul...kind, loving, sweet and cheerful...always pleasant to visit and talk with, she adored her only son and family. She will be missed.
Services will be planned for October. Visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com
for updated information.