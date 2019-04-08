

Groton - Daphne Louise Twiss Chapman went to join her sweetie, Chris, in God's house on April 5, 2019.

The daughter of the late former Borough Policeman Charles B. and Edith S. Twiss, she was born on October 14, 1922 in Groton City and was a lifelong resident.



A graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School in 1940, she worked at Electric Boat for 36 years. She began as a tracer in 1941 and retired as a tech aide in nuclear design in 1980.



Daphne was a member of the Groton Heights Baptist Church since 1934. She loved the Lord and her church.

She was preceded by her husband Christopher B. Chapman Jr., two brothers, Maurice B. Twiss and Ellsworth (Pete) Twiss, her sister Lorine T. Paulson and a baby sister Barbara Marie and a stepson James Chapman.



She is survived by her son Eugene Patterson and wife Linda, with whom she resided; a Granddaughter, Reneé Farrell and a grandson, Jeffery Patterson; two great-granddaughters, Brandy and Jessica Walker; three stepchildren and seven step-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton on Wednesday April 10 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Groton Heights Baptist Church or the Salvation Army.