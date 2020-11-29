New London - It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Darrel Cagnolatti announces his passing Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 80. Darrel passed away peacefully at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. His final days were spent surrounded by his family. Darrel was born Nov. 3, 1940, to the late Wilbur and Pearl Cagnolatti Sr. in Madisonville, La.
He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife, Pearl Cagnolatti; his children: Rosalind Cagnolatti Faciane, Bridget Cagnolatti, Brian Bright, Lynette Singleton, Charles Gibson and Stacey Costello; and grandson Dante Henry, whom he lovingly raised as his own; his brothers, Wilbur Cagnolatti Jr., Rickey Cagnolatti and Gerald Cagnolatti; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly; nieces and nephews; and a special son-in-law, James Singleton. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Cagnolatti and Ronald Cagnolatti; and his sister Charlotte Turkin; and two special aunts, Yolanda (Nonnie) Lange and Muriel "Mimmie" Lange Short.
Darrel was a hardworking, skilled and expert carpenter. He retired with the State of Connecticut. He passed along his knowledge and expertise of carpentry to his family and friends. Darrel was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. He was an excellent cook and really enjoyed cooking meals for the family. He loved gardening, and at one time, had a very large garden. Darrel loved his New Orleans Saints football team. He also enjoyed watching and coaching from the sidelines his grandson, Dante, as he played football and basketball. Darrel traveled to different States with the football team. He was always an active participant. Darrel was loved around in his community and was a friend to many. His family enjoyed his singing and his comedic sense of humor. Every time Darrel made a trip back home to Louisiana, the first thing he had to have was a hot sausage po' boy. He enjoyed eating his favorite Louisiana foods and visiting family and good friends.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Lester Gee Funeral Home, New London. A mask is required for entry. Tuesday, Dec. 1, a memorial video will be shared on www.lestergeefh.com
