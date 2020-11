Or Copy this URL to Share

New London - Darrel P. Cagnolatti, 80, of New London entered eternal rest Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New Orleans, La. to the late Wilbur and Pearl (Lange) Cagnolatti.



Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.



A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.



