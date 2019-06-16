|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of "Our Dad, Grandpa & Grandpa Dale" DARRELL HAYNES Jan. 27, 1936 - July 25, 2012 Happy Father's Day Today was one of your proudest days, you lived your life for us. You were the happiest when we were together, we can still see your smile. We can still hear your jokes. We can still feel how much you loved us. We only hope you can feel how much we love and miss you. Not just today but every single day. Forever Loved & Missed By, Lynn & Dave, Jeff & Erica, Alex, Jayden, Bryce, Alyssa, Mat & Jess, Lily, Emma, Connor & Carter
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019