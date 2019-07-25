IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of DARRELL HAYNES Jan. 27, 1936 - July 25, 2012 Our Dad, Grandpa, Grandpa Dale You touched our lives and made our world a better place. We miss your smile, your special sayings and everything about you. You gave us so much of yourself in so many ways. We are so very very thankful to God because he gave us you and we all know we were blessed. We know with you we had the very best. We love you so much then and we feel the same today. Today 7 years ago we lost our hero! You went to be with God but you will never be that far away. Forever Loved & Missed By, Lynn, Dave Jeff, Erica, Alex, Jayden, Bryce, Alyssa, Mat, Jess, Lily, Emma, Connor and Carter Published in The Day on July 25, 2019