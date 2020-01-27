Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Haynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Haynes In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of DARRELL HAYNES Jan. 27, 1936 - July 25, 2012 Happy Birthday Dad, Grandpa, Grandpa Dale! No banana cake or your favorite dinner to make, like we did so many years. You would always say it was your favorite day, not because of the presents, dinner or cake but because it meant being with your family. Nothing meant more to you than being a grandpa, nothing meant more to us than spending the day with you. Just look down and you will see us looking up, wishing we had more birthdays to spend with you. Forever Loved and Missed by, Lynn, Dave Jeff, Erica, Alex, Jayden, Bryce, Alyssa, Mat, Jess, Lily, Emma, Connor and Carter
Published in The Day on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -