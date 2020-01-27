|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of DARRELL HAYNES Jan. 27, 1936 - July 25, 2012 Happy Birthday Dad, Grandpa, Grandpa Dale! No banana cake or your favorite dinner to make, like we did so many years. You would always say it was your favorite day, not because of the presents, dinner or cake but because it meant being with your family. Nothing meant more to you than being a grandpa, nothing meant more to us than spending the day with you. Just look down and you will see us looking up, wishing we had more birthdays to spend with you. Forever Loved and Missed by, Lynn, Dave Jeff, Erica, Alex, Jayden, Bryce, Alyssa, Mat, Jess, Lily, Emma, Connor and Carter
Published in The Day on Jan. 27, 2020