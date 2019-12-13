|
|
|
Waterford - Darren K. Green passed away peacefully Nov. 28, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Darren was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. June 12, 1961, to the late James Green and Sally Hayes.
Darren attended Bishop Loughlin Catholic High School. Darren enjoyed driving. Darren was a retired chef. Darren also worked for Limousine and Car Services.
Memorial Service will be held from 10 a.m until noon Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 105 Boston Post Road in Waterford.
Published in The Day on Dec. 13, 2019