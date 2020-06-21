Ledyard - David A. Brown, 83, of Ledyard passed away at home June 19, 2020, following a long illness. He was born in Stannard, Vt. to the late Adrian and Florence Brown. He married his high school sweetheart, Esther, and recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. Esther tirelessly cared for David throughout his illness.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses: Laurel Foresman (James), Shelly Stevenson (Jeffrey) and Lance Brown (Billie Jean). He also leaves seven grandchildren: David Foresman, Joshua, Joseph, Sarah and Sydney Stevenson and Liam and Dylan Brown; as well as 11 great-grandchildren; his sister Carol Walkup; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Arthur and Charles Miller, Lawrence Brown, Marion Hebert, Florence Lavoie and Evelyn Sisson.
David served in the U.S. Air Force as a culinary specialist, and travelled the world. He graduated from Mitchell College and obtained an MBA from the University of New Haven. He worked as a manager at General Dynamics Electric Boat, retiring after 34 years. During his time at EB, he helped to develop their Institute of Certified Professional Managers (ICPM) program; and was an active member of the EB Ski Club. He also served as a professor at Eastern Connecticut State University. After retirement, he enjoyed helping others as an investment advisor.
David was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed skiing, hunting and fishing. He co-created the Round Hill Fishing Preserve in Salem, served as president of the EBMA ski club, was a past master of Somerset Masonic Lodge, and was active in scouting. David was gregarious and enjoyed socializing with friends and family at his hunting lodge in Vermont, his camp on Gardner Lake and his Florida winter home. He made numerous friends throughout his life, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, www.joslin.org. To leave a message of condolence for David's family, please visit his memorial at www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.