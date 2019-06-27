Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
David A. Lynch Obituary
East Lyme - David A. Lynch, 20, was called home to Heaven June 23, 2019. Born Sept. 10, 1998, in Danbury, the son of Wendy Lynch and the late Richard Sprague Jr.

He attended East Lyme Public Schools. His beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be forever missed.

David was predeceased by his father Richard Sprague Jr.; his grandfather Richard Sprague Sr.; and his great-grandfather Alfred Cepeda.

He is survived by his mother Wendy Lynch; a brother James; and a sister Kaleigh; grandparents, Dolly Lynch and James DeBerardinis, Bentley and Arlene Lynch; great-grandparents, Rose Cepeda, Catherine DeBerardinis and Helen Sprague; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic, with a service of remembrance at 3:30 p.m.
Published in The Day on June 27, 2019
