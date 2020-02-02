|
Groton - David A. Rabitaille, 70, of Groton passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London April 4, 1949, the son of Theresa (Miclette, Rabitaille) Keaveny of Groton and the late Joseph A. Rabitaille Jr. He was married to Sandra (Affeldt) Strasshofer Nov. 20, 1994, who survives him.
David graduated from Robert E. Fitch Senior High School and had attended the University of New Haven.
He had a long career at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton. He was previously a member of the Groton Utilities Commission and the Groton Sportsmen's Club Inc. He enjoyed cooking and was a lover of fine cars.
Besides his wife and mother, David is survived by his brother Joseph A. Rabitaille III and his wife Suzanne of New London; his sister Ellen Kerr of Groton; a stepson Daniel Strasshofer Jr. of Stonington; and a stepdaughter Brandi Morrell of Groton.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument Street. Private interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Community Meals Program, Groton Congregational Church, 162 Monument St. Groton, CT 06340. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020