Mystic - David Alan Brown, 62, of Mystic died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven.

David was born in Norwich, to James E. Brown Sr. and Virginia Wellington Brown. He married Cindy Bohnak Brown; she survives him.

David graduated from the University of New Haven and was an engineer in the shipbuilding industry. He had an interest in military history and a passion for the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, he loved his family.

Services are private. For more on David or to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
