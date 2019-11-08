|
Uncasville - David Alan Donatello, 63, lost his courageous battle with cancer Nov. 1, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. David was born Dec. 25, 1955, in New London, the son of James V. and the late Alice (Wysocki) Donatello.
David grew up in Montville and East Lyme, graduating from East Lyme High School. David worked for the family business, Donatello Frozen Foods until 1989 before becoming a union carpenter. David will be remembered for his big heart, many friends, and free spirit who lived life "his own way". He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast who loved cruising the back roads with Colleen. He had traveled many times around the United States and especially loved South Carolina. He was the president of the bike club "Independent Riders". He also loved music and relaxing playing his guitar.
In addition to his father, David is survived by his beloved fiancée Colleen Parker (and her family); his son David (Allison Penrose) of East Lyme; his daughters, Christina Villano, Diane Donatello both of Montville, and Bethany Donatello of New London; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and her husband, Ann and Gary Dacek of Old Lyme; and a brother and his wife, James E. and Katherine Donatello of Vernon.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 8, 2019, at the "RAFA" club, 135 Garfield Ave., New London.
Donations in his memory may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com
Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2019