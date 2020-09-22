Breckenridge, Texas - David Alan Jakobot, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas with his family by his side, was called to heaven Aug. 14, after suffering a 2-year battle with kidney disease. David was born in New London June 8, 1955, to Alfonse Jakobot and Doris (Riley-Jakobot) Zito and grew up and attended schools in Waterford and Niantic.



During his youth he loved fishing and boating in the Niantic River. In his 20s he left for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and worked in various hotel chains as concierge. He then ventured to California and moved to Beverly Hills where he started up a limo business. He met so many people there and loved it. He eventually went to work for various screen stars and always held those memories dear to his heart. He then went to live in Aspen, Colo. and was swept up by the beauty of the mountains.



David's passion was traveling and seeing different places. Although he kept his home in Florida, he made a permanent move to Breckenridge, Texas about 30 years ago and started up his oil and gas business. He called Breckenridge his home. After losing his wife Rhonda in 1998 to illness and then additionally enduring the painful death of his son Stephen in 2013 he found that he was given a gift from God by learning he had two twin sons and grandchildren that he never knew he had. These last few years he loved being with them sharing stories and spending as much time with them as he could. It meant the world to him.



David was predeceased by his parents, Alfonse (Deborah) Jakobot and Doris Riley-Jakobot (Thomas) Zito; his wife Rhonda (Salters) Jakobot; and son Stephen Tyler Jakobot. He is survived by his sons, Louis (Amy) Rogulski of Lisbon and Joseph (Colleen) Rogulski of Uncasville; his sister Susan (William) Cash of Rotonda West, Fla.; his niece Jennifer (Richard) Stober of Breckenridge, Texas; his grandchildren, Mason, Keanna, Avery, Riley, Elijah, Nicholas and Bailey; his nephews, Ricky and Colby Stober; and his devoted dog Frank who was at his side every minute.



A celebration of life will be at a future date undetermined at this time due to Covid-19.



