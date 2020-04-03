|
|
Jonesville, Mich. - David Allen Benedict, 69, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Colorado Canyons Hospital in Fruita, Colo. of recently diagnosed multiple myeloma.
David is survived by his wife, Cindi (Shelton) Benedict; his four sons and their spouses, Jeff and Lydia Benedict, Benjamin and Megan Benedict, Clarence (Davy) and Jill Benedict, and Merle and Andria Benedict; his daughter, Charity Weir; his daughter and her spouse, Rachel and Peter Cacciamani; his sisters, Kathy Benedict and Grace Kraft; his brother, William Benedict; his brother-in-law, Scott Hinkle; and 23 grandchildren.
Born Feb. 3, 1951, in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Mona Rose (David) and Allen Moyes, David spent much of his childhood on his grandparents' ranch. David was later adopted by William Benedict after his mother remarried, and his family moved to Connecticut in 1963. David graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1969.
David and his wife of 46 years raised their family in Waterford and East Lyme and have spent the past 22 years of their lives living in Jonesville, Michigan. Always an extremely mechanically minded man, David enjoyed building or repairing things as well as spending time with his family. When his family was young, he devoted his time to taking them camping or fishing and playing basketball or baseball with his children and extended family. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to play chess. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent much of his time serving the people in his congregation.
A plumber and pipefitter by trade, David was a long-time member of the Local Plumbers and Pipefitters Unions in both Connecticut and Michigan. He was known as a man who could fix anything. Countless family members, neighbors, and friends were the recipients of his generosity as he frequently came to the rescue when repairs of any kind were needed. Known to all as an extremely hard-working man, David left a legacy of generosity, integrity, grit, and the determination to accomplish whatever needed to be done.
Due to current health department requirements and travel restrictions, a private memorial service is planned for David in July when his family will gather in Connecticut, followed by a reception for extended family and friends.
Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2020