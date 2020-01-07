Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church,
149 Montauk Avenue
New London, CT
David Anthony Piccolo


1949 - 2020
David Anthony Piccolo Obituary
Waterford - David Anthony Piccolo, 70, entered into Heaven Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is the beloved husband of Maria A. (De Stefano) Piccolo. He was born in Milford May 6, 1949, son of the late Anthony Piccolo and Rose (Siena) Piccolo. He was a former resident of West Haven where he was the owner of AllBrite Siding and Roofing. He moved his family to Ledyard in 1989, making a career change to hospitality management where he owned the Sojourner Inn and later the Rodeway Inn.

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his loving children, Renee (James) Griswold, David J. (Traci) Piccolo and Krystal (James) Jones. He was a devoted grandfather, known as Paazsh, to ten loving grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Elizabeth Daniels and Janet Perreault and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Montauk Avenue, New London with a procession from the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.

Donations in David's memory can be made to support pediatric oncology at Boston Children's Hospital by mailing checks payable to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston MA 02215-5301 with David's name included on the memo line, or at bostonchildrens.org/givenow.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020
