Old Lyme - David B. Nelson, 71, of Gamma Avenue, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Mr. Nelson was born June 15, 1949, in Middletown, the son of Edward and Lucie (Hart) Nelson.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971. He married the love of his life, Jody Begor in 1997, in Madison. He was employed for many years as a machinist at Lee Company, until his retirement in 2019. He also volunteered for the Old Lyme Fire Department for 21 years.
David enjoyed the outdoors, the beach and mostly his endless trips in his beloved "Big Dog's Bus" motorhome with his wife and numerous camping friends. He was a faithful NY Yankees and NY Giants fan, in addition to loving NASCAR races.
Mr. Nelson is survived by his loving wife Jody; his beloved cat Scooter; his father Edward Nelson Sr. and wife Terry; his sisters, Kes Nelson and Emily (John) Rich; his brother Edward Nelson Jr.; stepsisters, Lori Feliciano-Lynch and Lisa Feliciano-Coron; daughter Melissa; and stepsons, Will and Bobby Smith; nephew Daniel Cummings; and niece Lindsey Anderson. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Carol Begor, along with Mark and Kristen Begor; nephews, Wills, Chase and Cortland Begor, Gary and Pauline Begor; nephews, Matthew and Michael Begor and Robert and Debra Launius; nephews, Jacob and Benjamin Launius; and so many dear friends.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 1. The service will be live streamed due to the pandemic restrictions. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to "Closer to Free Fund" for Smilow Cancer Center Hospital" on the Yale New Haven Hospital donations website.