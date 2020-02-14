|
New London - David Bell Strickland entered the hands of his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family. He was born in Black Mountain, N.C. to King David Strickland and Lucy Williams Strickland. He attended grade school in Black Mountain, then attended high school in Asheville, N.C. He moved to New Haven in December 1952. He worked at Winchester Arms of New Haven, then Farell Birmingham Co of Ansonia, finally Electric Boat of Groton where he spent 39 years. He attended classes at Mohegan College, as well as, New England Tech. In 1983, he married Ada Hudson. Out of this union, their daughter Keona, was born. In 1995, he joined Shiloh Baptist Church where he was a member of the Chancel, Gospel, and Men's Choirs. He was a longtime member of the Jeptha Lodge #11, the Red and Blue Houses.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother and his sister. He is survived by his wife Ada Strickland of 36 years; his daughter Keona Strickland (Steven Peake) of Groton; and his sons, Eric Henderson (Kim Henderson) of Long Beach, Calif. and Ryan Henderson of Nevada; his stepson Anthony Sudduth of Warwick, R.I.; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
David loved his cars. All cars he owned had to have dual exhaust and a V8 engine! He enjoyed guns and sports hunting of quail and deer. He enjoyed playing and watching tennis, football, and baseball as well as crawling around the floor with his granddaughters. He also had a passion for traveling, fueled by what he read in history books. He was blessed to visit destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Kenya, China, Hawaii, and many states! Above all his passions, his greatest passion was his family whom he loved to spend time with and made sure was well taken care of. Though he will greatly and deeply be missed, his legacy of love, respect, and education will continue to live in those he touched.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London. Relatives and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow immediately at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation hours will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London. The Jeptha Lodge Masonic Ceremony will begin at promptly at 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Day on Feb. 14, 2020