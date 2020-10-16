Mystic - David Billings Reynolds, 94, passed peacefully Oct. 13, 2020, at his home in Mystic surrounded by loved ones. How can one reduce such a vibrant, outsize personality to words on paper?



Born in Hartford, Dave attended Kingswood School and then in 1944, eager to do his part, he joined the Air Corps as an aviation cadet. When the war ended he headed to college: Trinity, and then Bryant.



But, academia wasn't for him! Itching to get started with 'real' life, he escaped the college bubble to launch, in 1949, his long career with the manufacturing firm Arrow Hart and Hegeman in Hartford. Starting as a sales trainee, Dave's charm and acuity propelled him farther and up the ladder: District Manager, to Vice President of Sales and finally to Executive Vice President of the firm and ultimately elected to the Board of Directors in 1966.



Wishing to "give back" he willingly served on the boards of many entities in the greater Hartford area including the Hartford Development Commission and the YMCA and one year became President of the Combined Health Appeal annual drive.



Not every man has the good fortune to enjoy two great loves of his life. In 1951, he married his first love, Lucille Luers, in Springfield, Ill. They had three children: Diane, David Jr. and Pamela, spouses: Catherine and Robert and four grandchildren: Alex, Nathaniel, Leah and David. Sadly, Lou succumbed to cancer in 1978 after a brave three-year struggle. Grieving, Dave resigned that he could see out the rest of his life alone. But, no, along came his second love! Dave married Ann Wood in 1980 and expanded the family to include her three boys: Edward, David and Kenneth Godfrey, spouses: Pat and Margo and four grandchildren: Rawson, Katie, Tenley and Sam.



Dave retired and they moved to their newly built home on Mason's Island in Mystic. They got busy with travels and doting on their dogs. They climbed almost all the 4,000 footers in New Hampshire, hang glided off an Alp in Switzerland, and rode horses in Wyoming. A full life indeed!



It's impossible to leave his story without mentioning in caps that he LOVED sports and was renowned for being a fierce and talented competitor especially if a racquet or a ball were involved.



A story will give some insight into David: A severe storm hit the East coast and in the raging middle of it a man stopped Dave in the street. "I see your sailboat's gone off its mooring". Dave ran to the dock, threw off his clothes, swam a quarter of a mile to retrieve it and towed it back.



He will be sorely missed!



Services will be held privately.



