Groton - David Brown Burton Sr., 84, of Groton, passed away Saturday evening, May 11, 2019, at the Groton Regency.



He was born in Ledyard Dec. 27, 1934, the son of William and Eva Brousseau Burton Sr. David was married to Helen Lamb Bliven April 2, 1955, in Ledyard. He later married Grace Day in October of 1970. She predeceased him.



Dave, called by his family and friends lived a very full life. He had enjoyed many interesting endeavors during his long interesting life. Dave worked for the Town of Groton Public Works for 42 years. During his tenure, his duties were numerous, including road repairs, snow plowing, running the road sweeper, transporting recyclables to R.I., landfill supervisor and town parks and recreation grounds keeper.



Dave loved staying busy. His part time jobs ran the gamut, working at Arbor Acres Hatchery in North Stonington, running his own garbage route, going to local dairy farms with Dave Royal or his brother Bill Burton, purchasing livestock to sell at the auction, and cutting cordwood with his father for their customers. Plus, he had the time to volunteer at the Old Mystic Fire Company and fire police.



During his earlier years, Dave had a few hobbies that left him with lasting memories. It brought him great pleasure to talk about his hobbies to anyone who had the time to listen, and included how his pulling ponies did at the fairs, what he use to grow in his garden, how to can pencil peppers, stories about his sheep, who had the best oxen team at the local fairs.



David is survived by his two daughters, Rosemarie Garstka (Bruce) of Ledyard, Gail Kelley of Preston; two sons, David Brown Burton Jr. (Lori) of Ledyard, Alan Lamb Burton (Cindy) of Ledyard; and his brother Leonard Joseph Burton (Sonia) Preston; 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Besides his second wife, Grace, he was predeceased by his brothers, William Jr. and Kenneth; sister Evelyn; and his son-in-law Michael Kelley Sr.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Groton Regency for the special care given to Dave.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, in Lambtown Cemetery, Lambtown Road, Ledyard.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to Lambtown Cemetery, 166A Gallup Hill Road, Ledyard CT. 06339 or to the Ledyard VNA, 741 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard CT. 06339.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Day on May 15, 2019