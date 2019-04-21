|
|
|
Groton - David Bruce White, 68, of Groton died unexpectedly Wednesday April 10, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born July 10, 1950, in Brunswick, Maine. He married Mary (Davis) White Sept 30, 1978, she survives him. He was honorably discharged by the US Army and worked as a tire mechanic in the trucking industry.
A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Thursday April 25, 2019, at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.
Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More