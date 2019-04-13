Home

Norwich - David C. Lathrop, 71, of Norwichtown passed away April 7, 2019, at his home. He was born in Norwich, a US Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was employed for many years as a truck driver for the Teamsters Union.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Day on Apr. 13, 2019
