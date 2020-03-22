|
New London - David C. Westerberg, 66, of New London, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born May 18, 1953, in Huntington, N.Y., the son of the late Axel and Josephine (Krulish) Westerberg.
David proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was co-owner of the AW Marina in New London.
He is survived by his sister Karen Westerberg; his brother Axel Westerberg; and his nephew Vincent (Donna) DiRusso. He was predeceased by his sister Anna DiRusso.
All services are private. Donations in David's memory may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or a local veteran's organization of your choice. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2020