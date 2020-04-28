|
New London- David Charles Manchester, 64, departed this life in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after an extended illness. A memorial service will be planned at a future time.
David was born in New London Aug. 26, 1955, to John Philip Manchester and Lois Juanita (Nita) Little Manchester. He was very intelligent, with a great sense of humor and an idealistic view of social and political issues. Dave was very personable, with an ability to connect with people. In his senior year of high school at Concord High School in North Carolina, David was elected president of the student body. He was also named as a "Junior Rotarian" by the Concord Rotary Club and was selected as "Best Thespian" for the International Thespian Society. After high school graduation, he attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, then joined the United States Army for a three-year enlistment.
David's varied professional life began as a journalist in the Army. After the military, he combined his journalistic skills with a talent for computer technology and a passion for social and political justice. He studied computer science at Thames Valley State Technical College and worked as a computer programmer. He also started his own online news and opinion publication, the dcmDailyGroup.
Dave was a musician and a craftsman. He played the autoharp, restored antique musical instruments, and designed and crafted boomerangs. He was a regular volunteer at the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries in Old Lyme and Niantic. David was a student of Eastern philosophies and religions particularly Taoism and Buddhism. He especially loved vacationing and camping on the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his special friend and partner, Linda Wanat.
David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, John Philip Manchester Jr. (Ginger) of Raymond, Miss., and his sister, Bonnie Sue Manchester Butsch of Niantic. Surviving nephews and nieces are Michael Butsch (Kim), Danielle Ringer-Butsch (Cindy), Jeremy Butsch (Karine), Jason Butsch, Joshua Manchester, and Katherine Manchester Ha (Steve). Grandnephews and grandnieces include Keily, Benjamin, Aurelia, Blythe, Adlai, Lucas, Samuel, Henry and Sadie.
Our family will forever be grateful to Linda Wanat and her daughter Stacey, for caring for David, especially during his final days. We also express our sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at West Haven VA Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion during Dave's illness. Donations in memory of David may be made to the West Haven VA Medical Center at https:// www.connecticut.va.gov/giving/index.asp.
"When someone dies, an angel is there to meet them at the gates of Heaven to let them know that their life has just begun." - author unknown
"Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the Lord my soul to keep." - New England Primer, c. 1737
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2020