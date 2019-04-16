Uncasville - David Charles Wilken, 65, of Gay Hill Rd., died Friday, April 12, 2019, with his wife by his side after a nearly year long battle with cancer.



Mr. Wilken was born March 17, 1954, in Ill., the son of Charles and Dorothy Wiken. He married the love of his life, Julie, in 1982, in Wis. He was employed as a Mechanical Design Tech at Electric Boat for 35 years. He loved his work and took great pride in the work they did. He cherished time working on his 2008 C6 corvette and going to car shows, where he won several trophies.



He was a member of the the Quaker Hill Rod & Gun Club and enjoyed target shooting. He also enjoyed fishing, concerts, birds, and video games when he wasn't working.



Mr. Wilken is survived by his loving wife, Julie; his sister in Wash.; three brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law, and six nieces & nephews.



A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held at 3 p.m. April 24, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London, CT. A Visiting Hour will be held one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for photos, tributes, directions and more service information. Donations may be made in Dave's memory to Center for Hospice care, 227 Dunham Rd., Norwich, CT 06360 or to the . Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary