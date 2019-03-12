Groton - David A. Connors III, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends March 10 at the Groton Regency Center after a long illness.



During his professional life, Mr. Connors served as high school teacher and football coach before entering a family business.



Mr. Connors distinguished himself as a scholar-athlete at New London High School where he graduated in 1965. At NLHS, he was a member of the National Honor Society and class president in his senior year. As a quarterback for the Whaler football team, Mr. Connors set several state passing records in his senior year and was named first team all-state and to Scholastic Magazine's High School All-America team. In his final game against Robert E. Fitch, he threw five touchdown passes, kicked three field goals and seven extra points.



Mr. Connors was heavily recruited by many colleges and universities, making official visits to Purdue, Syracuse, Maryland, North Carolina and Yale. He accepted a football scholarship to Purdue, and as a sophomore, he was a letterman on the Boilermakers 1966 winning Rose Bowl team and served as the backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese.



After his sophomore year at Purdue, Mr. Connors transferred to Wake Forest University where he lettered in football his junior and senior years and earned B.A. and masters degrees.



Mr. Connors was known for his kind and gentle manner, a huge heart, and dry sense of humor that endeared him to all of his relatives and friends.



Mr. Connors is survived by his son, Michael; brothers, Fran and Tom; and nieces and nephews. His family is planning a Mass and private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2019