Forest Grove, Ore - David Curtis Johnson, 78, a resident of Forest Grove, Ore. passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at the OHSU Health Care Center in Hillsboro, Ore.



David was born July 17, 1942, in Washington, D.C. He was the oldest of four children born to Leonard F. and Margaret Curtis Johnson. He was raised in Connecticut having attended New London High School and graduated from there in 1960. He then attended Quinnipiac College in Hamden earning a bachelor's degree in business in 1964. Dave continued his education throughout the years earning a Bachelor of Law in 1971, a Master of Arts in Military Study with honors in Naval Warfare in 2002. He also held a professional designation of CPCU - Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter.



He met his future wife, Mary Foley and they married July 9, 1966. They made their home in Wallingford until they moved to Oregon. They lived in Tualatin until 1999 and then moved to Forest Grove where they now reside.



Dave worked in the insurance industry all his life, first for USF&G and then for Oregon Mutual in McMinnville. Dave retired after 20 years with Oregon Mutual as the Vice President of Claims. After retirement he became the administrator for the Oregon Insurance Guarantee Fund. He was also a Blue and Gold Officer for the U.S. Naval Academy interviewing potential candidates for admission into the Naval Academy.



Dave enjoyed many hobbies, he was an avid reader, loved to travel with his wife all over Europe and many other places throughout the U.S. He loved photography, fishing and new technology. He loved the outdoors and spent many years as a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts. He loved sports and was a long time Oregon State fan. What Dave cherished most was his family, he hosted Sunday dinners of amazing BBQ and Italian food. He especially loved any time he could spend with his grandkids and was lovingly known as "Pops".



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Michael J. Johnson.



He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; three children and their spouses, David and Lisa Johnson of San Diego, Calif., MaryBeth and BJ Puncochar of Forest Grove, Ore., Amy and Ryan Stadelman of North Plains, Ore.; two sisters, Margaret Johnson and Mary Ellen Johnson of Brandford; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Johnson of North Branford and Eileen Pomarico and her husband John of Bluffton, S.C.; his six grandchildren, Abby, Colton, Jessica, Ally, Kyle and Michael; two nephews, Steven and Vincent Pomarico; and his niece Laura Colletti.



