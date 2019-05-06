

Bowie, Md. - David Darrow Skewes, 62, of Bowie, Md., passed away on April 29, 2019.



Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Howzdy Skewes, his parents, Robert E. and Elaine H. Skewes, and his father-in-law, William Howzdy.



He is survived by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Fairbank Howzdy, his brother Robert and wife Diane Skewes, brother Edward Skewes, sister Mary Skewes Kwasniewski, and eight nephews and nieces, Danielle, Kyle, Kevin, Stephanie, Erika, Mary Elaine, Joseph, and John.



Dave was born in New London, Conn., on July 26, 1956. He attended Waterford High School, graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, served in the Coast Guard for 26 years, and retired as a commander.

A service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford, Va., with a reception to follow at the Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program (www.cgmahq.org) or (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).



A full obituary is available at mullinsthompsonstafford.com. Published in The Day on May 6, 2019