|
|
Groton - David DeWolfe Hewes, 80, a long time Groton resident died the evening of June 10, at Pendleton Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Born at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, he was the son of Dr. C.T. Hewes and Ann Moses Hewes.
Mr. Hewes attended Groton Heights Elementary, and Robert E.Fitch Senior High School, Manlius School in Onondaga N.Y. and Mitchell College in New London.
Mr. Hewes is survived by two children, Christopher Impellitteri of Los Angeles Calif. and Jennifer Hewes of Bakersfield Calif.; and two brothers, Peter R. Hewes of Groton, his fraternal twin and James T. Hewes of Baltimore Md.
Published in The Day on June 12, 2019