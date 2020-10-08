1/
David Douglas Rayner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Westerly, R.I. - David Douglas Rayner died peacefully Sept. 28, 2020, at his home of natural causes after a decade-long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Laurie MacCallum Rayner; sons, Kaelan W. and Brenton M.C. Rayner; parents, Douglas and Eugenia (Jean) Rayner; sisters: Kimberlie Rayner-Russell (Edwin) and Kristen Rayner; nieces, nephew and great-nephew.

David graduated from Westerly High School, Hobart College and Flight Safety International (Vero Beach). David was an avid sailor and taught the craft throughout his life. He was an active longtime member of the Westerly Sea Scouts. David worked at Mystic Seaport Museum for thirty years in a variety of departments including interpretation and the Dupont Shipyard. Most notably he fostered the nationally recognized Mystic Seaport Community Sailing Program where he taught hundreds of children and adults watercraft arts and ran the generations-old Joseph Conrad sailing camp for children and young adults. He was a member of the local chapter of the Corinthian Sailing Club and the Mystic River Mudheads. Nationally David served on the board of the US Sailing, the national governing board of the sport, and was instrumental in introducing sailing to The Special Olympics.

A memorial service will be held at a later time to be announced. Gifts in David's memory may be made to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, 14 Lighthouse Road, Watch Hill, RI 02891 or charity of your choice.

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, will be assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved