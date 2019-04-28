Groton - April 24, 2019, David Douglas Weber passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in Westerly May 26, 1951. A survivor of two open heart surgeries, he fought a short but grueling battle with cancer at the age of 67.



Known to all as "Dougie", he made a career for himself as a supervisor in the warehouse at Electric Boat in Groton before retiring. He was best known for being able to fix anything, working on cars, and racing at the Waterford Speedbowl. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and "Pop" to six grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley June Weber; daughters, Laurie (David) King and Tammy Schlapfer; grandchildren, Kaitlyn King, Samantha King, Shania Schlapfer, Dylan Schlapfer, Cynthia Holland, and Desirae Holland; siblings, Sandra Young, Barbara O'Brien, Julia (Everett) Schramm, Albert Weber, Alfred Weber, Ronald (Mary Louise) Weber, Tony (Kathy) Weber, and Wayne (Rose) Weber; and his cat, affectionately called "Loser".



He was predeceased by his mother, Beatrice Herman; his brothers, Louis Herman, Raymond "Sonny" Weber, and Donald Weber.



There will be a celebration of life for family and close friends at a future date.