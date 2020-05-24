Tombstone, Ariz. - David Duff Chambers, born Aug 13, 1942, in New Castle, Pa. to James Elder and Virginia Duff Chambers passed away unexpectedly May 20, 2020, at his home in Tombstone, Ariz. Duff married Barbara (Bobbie) Towne Feb. 1, 1969. Both Duff and Bobbie were alumni of Penn State and while they attended at the same time, they did not meet until they both had graduated and were working in Boston.



While at Penn State, Duff played midfield on the soccer team and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduating, Duff went on to the University of Chicago to earn his master's degree in social work. There he was able to collaborate with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to bring peace among the gangs of Chicago.



Duff and Bobbie settled in Connecticut, where Duff worked as a psychologist and specialized in drug and alcohol counseling. Duff began his counseling career at Connecticut Valley Hospital in the 1970s. He then became the head administrator at Beechwood Manor and Camelot nursing homes in New London. He later made a big impact as the director of Starlight Farms that became Stonington Institute, where he also counseled people with addictions. This was his expertise as he was a "friend of Bill W." In 1984, Duff made the decision to go into private practice in Niantic, but before opening his practice, he took the summer off to travel around the U.S. in a motorhome with his family. They made memories that are indelible in the memories of his children. He continued his private practice until 2004, and semi-retired, offered his counseling services as a faculty member of the Cheshire Academy; and then fully retired in 2005.



Duff and Bobbie then went on the adventure of their lives. They sold their home in East Lyme, and purchased a 40-foot, diesel engine, Winnebago, and spent the next 12 years traveling all over the United States, including Alaska, finding themselves in Happy Valley every fall in time for Penn State Football. They met many wonderful people along the way and made great memories; and for that experience, we are grateful.



After 12 years on the road, they decided to hang up the motorhome keys and settle in Tombstone, Ariz. where Duff came out of retirement to become the school counselor at Tombstone High School. Due to school closures and quarantine, Duff had been video and phone conferencing with students and their families until the day he passed.



Besides his wife, Bobbie, Duff is survived by his son, James, his wife Veronica and their children Alexandra, Carter and Isabella of East Lyme; and his daughter Sarah and her fiancé Asher Nelson of Los Angeles, Calif. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Chambers and her husband Gregg Taylor of Mercer Island, Wash.; his nieces, Lisa Weingartner (MaryBeth), Sara Jane Weingartner (John), Lori Mitchell (Bill), Cindy Rose (Dean) and Annie Crowley (Dennis); and nephews, Zac Towne (Loretta) and Matt Towne (Kazumi), who are spread all around the country, and enjoyed visiting with Duff and Bobbie while they were traveling.



There will be a Memorial Service for Duff at the Tombstone Community Congregation Church followed by a "walk out" ceremony through the "town too tough to die" on a date to be determined.



