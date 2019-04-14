North Windham - It is with heartfelt sadness we share David E. Calkins, of North Windham, formerly of Niantic passed away March 1, 2019, after a battle with congestive heart failure. Born Nov. 16, 1940, in New London to parents Emory Elmer & Alberta Clay Rogers Calkins.



He is survived by his son David E. Calkins Jr and his wife Kelee and their boys Kaleb & Javier of Scotland; his brother, Richard "Dick: Calkins of Paxton, Mass.; a granddaughter, Ashley Pekarovic of Bradford, R.I.; and close friends whom he considered family, William "Charlie" Wright of North Windham and Gary & Sharon Kozin of Mansfield and several nieces and nephews.



The youngest of 5 boys, he grew up in Niantic. He was a past member of the Niantic Fire Dept and a part time East Lyme Police Officer. Following in his brothers' footsteps he joined the National Guard for 4 years. He was employed by Suburban Propane of Niantic and the Home Gas Corp of Great Barrington Mass. running the North Windham plant. Upon the plant closure he bought his first truck and entered the world of being an owner operator working for such companies as Builders Concrete, Windham Sand & Stone, J.S. Nasin of Willimantic, Connecticut Sand & Stone, Atlantic Pipe, Doublewall Corp of Plainville and Desiato Sand & Gravel of Storrs.



He worked hard and played hard being a member of the Tri-State Four Wheelers. He first got involved in the group trail rides and then began jeep racing with a little dabble in the VW BaJa Buggies. Once that was out of his system, he turned to the world of the Ford Model A's. First restoring a 1929 Roadster and then a 1931 4 door sedan, both Grand National winners. He was most proud of the invitation he received to bring both to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich. He then slowed down and purchased a fancy 5th wheel camper and traveled up and down the East Coast with his beloved dog Sarah making many more new friends along the way. He will be missed by many.



A celebration of Life will be held from 11 to 3 p.m. on Sunday April 28th at the Willimantic Elks Lodge. Please come to remember this crazy, fun, larger than life man. Family mailing address is - Calkins, P.O. Box 289 Scotland CT 06264.