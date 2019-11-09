Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for David VanDyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. VanDyne


1952 - 2019
Send Flowers
David E. VanDyne Obituary
New London - David E. VanDyne, 67, of New London entered eternal life Nov. 4, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1952, in New London the son of the late William and Ruth (Diaz) VanDyne.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral home service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, followed by interment in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, Groton.

A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -