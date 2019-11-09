|
New London - David E. VanDyne, 67, of New London entered eternal life Nov. 4, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1952, in New London the son of the late William and Ruth (Diaz) VanDyne.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral home service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, followed by interment in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery, Groton.
A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 9, 2019