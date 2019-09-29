|
Groton - David G. Ferrell, 88, of Groton passed away with family by his side Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Westerly Hospital.
David was born Aug. 1, 1931, to Richard M. and Audrey Gilson Ferrell in Chelyan, W. VA., a small coal terminal town. He attended school there, and graduated from East Bank High School in the class of 1944. He was a member of the West Virginia National Guard and was granted an honorable discharge to join the United States Navy.
He loved the water and could be found close by the Kanawha River during his youth. The navy took him to many places around the world on heavy cruisers, oilers and submarines. He retired as a chief petty officer in 1969. He then worked for General Dynamics as a test director, retiring in 1993, as a senior logistics coordinator.
David was married to Lynn Ross Ferrell who predeceased him. He married Mary Stone Georgi Ferrell, who survives him. They met through mutual friends and were married in 1973, after the deaths of their former spouses.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Donald and wife Debbie Ferrell of Bucksport, Maine and Stephen and wife Barbara Ferrell of Ridgeville, S.C.; a stepson Henry Georgi of Groton; a stepdaughter Sharon Davis of Raynham, Maine; and a sister Phyliss Remmel and husband Steve of Clinton, Ind. He was predeceased by two brothers, Andrew and Robert Ferrell; and two sisters, Carole Taylor and Madelyn Sue Bryant.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 5, 2019, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019