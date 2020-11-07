Niantic - David G. Holloway, 86, of Niantic and St. Petersburg, Fla., died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born in Johnson City, N.Y. March 20, 1934, the son of Ralph and Margaret (Spies) Holloway.



He was a graduate of Johnson City High School, class of 1952. David married his wife Elizabeth (Hamlin), June 11, 1960, in Endicott, N.Y. As a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, he served in Freising, Germany from 1954-1957 as a member of the 604th AC&W Squadron.



Upon his discharge, he attended Oklahoma State University and Penn State University, graduating with a degree in architecture in 1964. David was a member of the architectural firm of Lindsay Liebig Roche, Waterford for 30 years.



Besides his wife, Betsy, he is survived by two daughters, Debra Johnston of Fair Hope, Ala. and Beth (Timothy) of Lebanon; a brother Ralph (Patricia) of Johnson City, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Katie Garrison, Jake Johnston, Brittany Skaats, and Parker Skaats; and three great-grandchildren.



He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, Disabled Veterans, Connecticut Building Code Standards Committee, St. Petersburg Yacht Club, New London Country Club, and a past president of the Niantic Rotary Club. David was always happy if he had either a golf club or a fishing rod in his hand.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



