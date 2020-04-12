Home

David H. Jock Obituary
Groton - David H. Jock, 74, of Groton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in Fort Covington, N.Y., the son of the late Howard and Carmel Brockway Jock. David was married to Kathleen Garvey Dec. 31, 1978, in Groton.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He had an extremely talented mechanical mind and retired as a marine mechanic working for Thames Shipyard and Cross Sound Ferry.

He was a true family man who loved traveling with his wife, snowmobiling and spending time in Vermont with his children and grandchildren and hunting with his mother, father, brothers and nephew. He was always available whenever anybody needed help in anyway. David was an avid hunter and a fan of the Giants, Yankees and NASCAR. He was a member of the Groton Senior Citizens.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Ronald Cooke; two daughters, Kathleen (Pat) Doyle and Denise (John) James, all of Groton; his brothers, Howard Jr. (Alice) and Wayne (Judy) Jock of Fort Covington; grandchildren, Tyler (Arianne) James, Cameron James and Grace Doyle; and a great-grandchild, due in September; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held Saturday, April 11, at the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton. Donations in his memory may be made to a . Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence note with the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020
