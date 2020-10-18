1/
David J. Christie
1930 - 2020
Mystic - David J. Christie, formerly of Lantern Hill Road, passed away in his sleep Oct. 14, 2020. Born in Montreal, Canada in 1930, he spent the war years in Ottawa, Ontario, following the death of his mother. He returned to Montreal in 1946. After high school, he attended the Insurance Institute of Canada, and continued in the insurance industry in Montreal and New York City.

In 1965, he was lured into a young commercial construction company as a sales estimator, and from which he retired, as president in 1992. In retirement, he continued his lifelong hobby of buying and updating houses in New Jersey, New England And Florida. He also greatly enjoyed kayaking as a member of a Paddlers Club.

He is survived by his wife Rose of 67years; two children, Alexandra and David Duncan; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. All arrangements are private.

Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2020.
