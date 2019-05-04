Home

David J. Gull


1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
David J. Gull Obituary
Ledyard - David Joseph Gulley, 71, of Ledyard passed away suddenly at his home April 28, 2019.

He was born Nov. 15, 1947. in Boston, Mass., the son of the late William O'Brien Gulley and Gwendolyn (McDonough) Gulley.

David served as a Navy Corpsman during the Tet Offensive in the Vietnam War, was honorably discharged, and employed as Park Ranger for the State of Connecticut.

A graveside service with military honors will be Monday (May 6), 11:45 a.m. at the Connecticut Vetarans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. There are no calling hours.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is asisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 4, 2019
