Mystic - Mr. David J. Pettini, 60, a resident of Mystic, husband of wife Dee Dee Weall died at home Monday Jan. 20, 2020. Born in Westerly R.I. he was the beloved son of the late Donald J. Pettini, and Elizabeth M. (Simonelli) Pettini.
David is lovingly survived by his wife Dee Dee; and four children, Zachary of Portland, Ore., and Melaney, of Richmond, Vt., Sean of Mystic; Shannon of London, UK; siblings, Donald Pettini of Andover, Mass., John Pettini of Canton, and Robert Pettini of Westerly, R.I.
David held various positions in the hospitality industry. David loved fishing and the outdoors.
Services will be private. Calling hours have been omitted. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mystic Rod & Gun Club – Ed Comrie Scholarship Fund. Mailing address: Mystic Rod & Gun Club – Attn: Al, PO Box 181, Mystic CT, 06355.
Published in The Day on Jan. 28, 2020