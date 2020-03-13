|
Bristol - David J. Thormahlen, 90, of Bristol husband of the late Angela (Culotta) Manizza, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol. David was born in Mattoon, Wis. Sept. 2, 1929, and was a son of the late Reverend Theodore H. and Selma (Behrens) Thormahlen.
He was raised in Addison, Ill. and graduated high school in Staten Island, N.Y. He was a longtime resident of New London before moving to Bristol in 2018. He retired after forty years working at Electric Boat. He enjoyed volunteering with Seniors Helping Seniors after retirement.
David is survived by his five children, David T. and his wife Tammy of Bristol, Scott A. and his wife Brenda of Norwich, Kevin and his wife Kelly of Florida, Susan Nyoka of Maine, Cathy Haigh of Maine; his two sisters, Rhoda Browne of New York, Judith Lynn Dojan of South Carolina; his thirteen grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, David is predeceased by his sister Lois "Pat" Erling.
Funeral services will be heldat 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in New London. Relatives and friends may call between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, at Funk Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals for Neighbors, 27 Judd Street, Bristol, CT 06010.
Please visit David's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2020